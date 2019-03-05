“Apple recently hosted its annual stockholder meeting, during which Tim Cook, who has served as the company’s CEO since 2011, offered some encouraging words about the company’s future product and services pipeline,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool.

Eassa writes, “Here’s the relevant excerpt from Bloomberg‘s report of the shareholder meeting: ‘Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said he has ‘never been more optimistic’ about where the company is today and where it’s heading. In a pep talk to investors, Cook said the iPhone maker is ‘planting seeds’ and ‘rolling the dice’ on future products that will just ‘blow you away.'”

“So if you’re an Apple shareholder or you’re thinking of becoming one, you might ask yourself the following: Should I believe Tim Cook’s claims?” Eassa writes. “There’s strong evidence to suggest that you should.”

MacDailyNews Take: Tim Cook is not blowing smoke. Truly disruptive innovation takes years, but Apple will continue to deliver transformative products in the future that will amaze and delight users worldwide!

