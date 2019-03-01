“Apple Inc shareholders on Friday defeated a shareholder proposal from a conservative group that would have required the company to disclose the ‘ideological perspective’ of nominees for its board of directors,” Reuters reports.

“The proposal, placed on the shareholder ballot by the National Center for Public Policy Research,” Reuters reports, “received only 1.7 percent of votes at the iPhone maker’s annual meeting in Cupertino, Calif.”

Reuters reports, “Arguments were made both in favor of the proposal and against it in the Steve Jobs Theater, where the meeting is being held.”

