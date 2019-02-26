“Telecommunications carriers around the world are busy getting ready to deploy 5G — the wireless technology that will usher in lightning-quick speeds and provide faster access to the cloud,” Paul R. La Monica reports for CNN Business.

“But the companies that stand to gain the most from 5G’s expansion may not necessarily be telecom firms. They might not even be wireless chipmakers like Intel and Qualcomm, or entertainment companies like Alphabet-owned YouTube, Netflix and Electronic Arts,” La Monica reports. “US tower operators Crown Castle, American Tower and SBA Communications are likely to be the big winners in 5G’s expansion.”

“The three stocks, which are near record highs, are each up about 10% so far in 2019 and have outperformed the broader market over the past year,” La Monica reports. “Companies like Verizon and CNN owner AT&T need to lease space from the tower owners in order to install antennas, small cells and other wireless equipment for their networks. The tower companies are already benefiting from increased demand for wireless services thanks to 4G mobile technology. That will continue as wireless companies prepare their 5G networks, which really won’t be fully deployed until 2020 at the earliest.”

MacDailyNews Take: Of course, the same goes for international tower companies, as well.

