“Need a secondary display for use with your Mac — or perhaps simply a display for that new Mac mini? Own an iPad?” Dennis Sellers writes for Apple World Today.If so, you’re in luck because the $79.99 Luna Display can turn an Apple tablet into a wireless second display for your Mac.”

“Available for Mini DisplayPort or USB-C systems, it’s quick and easy to set up and works with your existing Wi-Fi,” Sellers writes. “I use the USB-C Luna with a 2018 MacBook Air and a 12.9-inch iPad Pro.”

“Your 80 bucks gets you the Luna hardware unit (USB-C or Mini DisplayPort) along with access to the free Luna Display Mac and iPad apps. To start screen sharing, connect the Mac and the iPad to the same Wi-Fi network,” Sellers writes. “Plug the Luna Display into the Mac, run the macOS and iOS apps, and — voila! — the connection happens automatically.”

