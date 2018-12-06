“Duet Display is an app made by former Apple engineers that allows you to use your iPad as a second screen for your Mac,” Tim Hardwick reports or MacRumors.

“Duet Display is a great way to extend your Mac’s desktop and can come in especially handy when you’re working away from home and want to broaden your productivity space, but don’t have the luxury of a dedicated external monitor.,” Hardwick reports. “In earlier versions of macOS, the app was hampered by changes to Apple’s operating system that caused its developers no end of problems, but the latest Duet update (v2.0.3.8+) released on December 5 appears to have resolved those issues thanks to the introduction of full hardware acceleration support. ”

Hardwick reports, “Once you’ve got things working, it’s worth checking out Duet’s display options: click the Duet applet in your Mac’s menu bar and if you have an iPad connected you’ll see a button to enable a touch-sensitive MacBook Pro-style Touch Bar along the bottom of your iPad’s screen.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s perfect when traveling with a MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro! Duet Display offers excellent performance, display quality, and zero lag.