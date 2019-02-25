“The inexorable march of increasing storage capacities continues today with the announcement of the world’s first 1-terabyte microSD cards,” Sam Byford reports for The Verge.

“Micron and Western Digital’s SanDisk brand have both launched UHS-I microSDXC products today at Mobile World Congress,” Byford reports. “Of the two cards, Western Digital is claiming a performance advantage by citing up to 160MB/s read speed versus 100MB/s for Micron’s. The Micron card’s max write performance is 5MB/s faster at up to 95MB/s, however.”

“The SanDisk card will be available from April for $449.99,” Byford reports. “Pricing for the Micron card hasn’t yet been announced.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: 1TB on something the size of a fingernail! Some Mac computers feature an SD (Secure Digital) or SDXC (Secure Digital Extended Capacity) card slot that lets your Mac read and write data to SD media, such as digital camera memory cards. You can use a passive adapter to make MiniSD, MicroSD, MiniSDHC, and MicroSDHC conform to the width and thickness specifications your Mac requires. More info here.