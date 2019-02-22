“Adobe has issued an update for Premiere Pro, its video editing suite, solving a glitch that in some cases destroyed the internal speakers of MacBook Pros,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“The update, 13.0.3, is being pushed out through Adobe’s Creative Cloud service,” Fingas reports. “‘Fixed issues with Premiere Pro that reduce noise interaction and help minimize possible impact,'” release notes say.”

Fingas reports, “The company hasn’t indicated, however, if it will be willing to compensate people with damaged MacBooks, whether they’ve already paid for repairs or not.”

