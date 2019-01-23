“We all know that Final Cut Pro X is radically different from track-based NLEs,” fcp.co writes. “But how will somebody who is only used to tracks get on trying to edit in FCPX for the first time?”

“In this twenty minute YouTube video, Minhute records his first encounter with FCPX, safe to say it is not all plain sailing,” fcp.co writes. “There seem to be so many ‘gotchas’ for those first-time users who are used to bins and tracks. Minhute can edit, but he makes a number of basic errors that compromise his experience, such as putting the music in the Primary Storyline.”

“He would have had a much better time after a very basic walkthrough of how FCPX works. You can’t drive it like Premiere (it also won’t crash like Premiere) and a few minutes spent watching a tutorial would have eased his pain,” fcp.co writes. “Or indeed he could read this excellent two part tutorial for switchers from Adobe Premiere Pro.”



Read more in the full article here.