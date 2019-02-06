“Software bugs can be annoying, in the worst cases resulting in lost work,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac. “But some Adobe Premiere CC users are reporting that the app has an even more damaging bug – blowing the speakers in their MacBook Pro machines.”

“The claims appear on Adobe’s Premiere CC forum,” Lovejoy reports. “All-in, there are more than a dozen reports.”

“The incidents seem to occur when using one of a number of Adobe Premiere CC audio enhancement tools, such as cleaning up the audio or enhancing the speech,” Lovejoy reports. “One Adobe rep reportedly advised ensuring that the microphone was off when using these tools.”

