“This year, Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out groundbreaking businesses across 35 industries and every region. We also judged nominations received through our application process. The 410 organizations we honor here lead their fields and are transforming the world,” Fast Company writes. “Our annual ranking of the businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture showcases a variety of ways to thrive in today’s volatile world.”

Fast Company’s Top 10 (plus one other at #17):

Meituan Dianping Grab NBA The Walt Disney Company Stitch Fix Sweetgreen Apeel Sciences Square Oatly Twitch

… Apple: “Apple’s most impressive new product of 2018 wasn’t a phone or a tablet, but a chip: the A12 Bionic,” Harry McCracken writes for Fast Company. “Debuting in last fall’s iPhones, it’s the industry’s first processor based on a seven-nanometer manufacturing process. The A12’s 6.9 billion transistors deliver dramatically faster performance, lower power consumption, and more raw muscle for intensive applications such as AI, AR, and high-end photography. At a time when it remains tougher than ever to induce consumers to upgrade, as proven by Apple’s surprise January move to cut revenue guidance on sluggish iPhone sales, the innovative chip design positions the company to create a whole new generation of irresistible experiences.”

