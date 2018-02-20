Fast Company today announced its annual ranking of the world’s 50 Most Innovative Companies (MIC) for 2018, honoring leading enterprises and rising newcomers that exemplify the best in business and innovation.

Earning the No. 1 spot on the list this year is Apple for releasing a slew of exciting products from AirPods to iPhone X, maintaining its staying power in an era of rapid change. Notably, Apple is the only company to have earned a spot every year on the Most Innovative Company list since its inception in 2008.

The top ten companies on this year’s list are:

1. Apple

2. Netflix

3. Square

4. Tencent

5. Amazon

6. Patagonia

7. CVS Health

8. Washington Post Company

9. Spotify

10. NBA

Nearly 30 companies appear on this year’s list for the first time, including: Stitch Fix, Diamond Foundry, Patreon, and Ford Foundation.

Additionally, only six companies have the distinction of being recognized on both the 2017 and 2018 lists: Apple, Tencent, Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, and Slack.

The 50 Most Innovative Companies were curated from Fast Company’s Top 10 lists, which recognize pioneering companies across 36 categories, from artificial intelligence to wellness. More than three dozen Fast Company editors, reporters, and contributors surveyed thousands of companies—many of which were identified by a new MIC submission process—to create these lists.

Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy. “This year’s MIC list is an inspiring and insightful window into how many companies have embraced innovation and are working to make meaningful change,” said Fast Company deputy editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with senior editor Amy Farley, in a statement.

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March-April 2018) is now available online at www.fastcompany.com/MIC, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning February 27.

Source: Fast Company