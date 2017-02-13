This year marks the 10th edition of the Fast Company World’s Most Innovative Companies ranking.

Fast Company‘s reporting team sifts through thousands of enterprises each year, searching for those that “tap both heartstrings and purse strings and use the engine of commerce to make a difference in the world.” Impact is among Fast Company‘s key criteria.

Fast Company‘s Top 5 Most Innovative Companies in the World:

1. Amazon: For offering even more, even faster and smarter

2. Google: For developing a photographic memory

3. Uber: For accelerating autonomous driving

4. Apple: For baking in its advantages. Creativity is more than skin deep — and Apple’s approach to the hardware and software engineering that creates its experiences has never been more ambitious. Other makers of phones and tablets buy the same off-the-shelf chips as their competitors. Apple, by contrast, designs its own chips—so an iPhone packs a processor designed specifically optimized for Apple’s operating system, apps, display, camera, and touch sensor. The company has gotten so good at chip design that the A10 Fusion inside the iPhone 7 trounces rival processors in independent speed benchmarks.

Apple has also made major inroads in artificial intelligence, an area where the competition from companies such as Google couldn’t be any more daunting. For instance, it uses AI techniques to wring as much life as possible out of the iPhone’s battery. Because of Apple’s privacy-driven decision to limit the amount of information it aggregates and analyzes in the cloud, it also does much of its AI right on the devices rather than using massive server farms. When it calls machines such as the iPad Pro “supercomputers,” it isn’t exaggerating.

5. Snap: For bringing crackle and pop to a new way of seeing the world

Read more in the full article here.