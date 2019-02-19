“We reported overnight that Apple Pay is now live in Saudi Arabia and the Czech Republic, and now there are a handful of new banks in the United States as well,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac.

“There have also been new ways added to use Apple Pay recently,” Hall reports. “The LA Metro rail and bus network are supporting Apple Pay through the TAP system, and Target is finally rolling out support in stores alongside Taco Bell and other US merchants.”

“Apple Pay lets you use your existing credit or debit card from your iPhone or Apple Watch to pay securely and privately in stores where contactless payments are accepted,” Hall reports. “Apple Pay also works in apps from the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, and on the web from the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.”

See the full list of new banks that now work with Apple Pay, including over 20 more banks in the US and new France entries, here.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to the new Apple Pay countries and new banks that work with the contactless payment market’s domination (by far) service!