“The iPad mini 5 is not going to be the most exciting of updates according to recent reports,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “Macotakara says informed accessory manufacturers indicate the new iPad mini will look almost identical to the iPad mini 4 design.”

“Retaining mostly the same external design, it will purportedly keep the Lightning connector, Touch ID and the 3.5mm headphone jack,” Mayo reports. “It will feature the same bezels and overall dimensions will not substantially change.”

Mayo reports, “Macotakara’s sources expect an upgrade to an A10 chip, although it isn’t clear if they believe it is the normal version or the more powerful A10X variant used in the 2017 iPad Pro.”



MacDailyNews Take: The most exciting thing about iPad mini will likely be its price and how many new users it will admit to Apple’s walled garden!