Apple has debuted a new advertisement on U.S. broadcast, cable TV, and online that spotlights the Depth Control feature on iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.

Depth Control on iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR allows users to adjust the depth of field to get the perfect amount of blur. Turning any background into a beautiful backdrop. That’s right, it’s adjustable depth of field. Take a great portrait and make it even more amazing with Depth Control, which lets you adjust the depth of field to blur the background as much or as little as you want. With Apple’s sophisticated depth mapping, the ISP’s advanced depth engine, combined with segmentation data from the Neural Engine, accurately separates your subject from the background.

MacDailyNews Take: Only on iPhone.