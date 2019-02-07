“A report from TechCrunch is making the rounds, and says that apps secretly record your screen without telling you,” Andrew Orr writes for The Mac Observer. “Here’s why that’s not a big deal.”

“Popular apps from airlines, travel sites, carriers, banks, etc., all record your screen. Let’s get one thing out of the way first: Because iOS apps are sandboxed, they are unable to record what you do in other parts of your iPhone,” Orr writes. “An app can only record the screen within that app.”

Orr writes, “There are definitely real concerns about this, but it’s not a scandal, and screen recording isn’t an abuse of iOS.”

MacDailyNews Take: Again, if session replay, which has legitimate uses, is being used in an app, the app's users should be clearly informed and asked for their consent. All data transmitted from the user's device to the developer should obviously be properly secured, as well. Privacy means people know what they're signing up for, in plain English, and repeatedly. I'm an optimist; I believe people are smart, and some people want to share more data than other people do. Ask them. Ask them every time. Make them tell you to stop asking them if they get tired of your asking them. Let them know precisely what you're going to do with their data. — Steve Jobs

