“Apple is telling app developers to remove or properly disclose their use of analytics code that allows them to record how a user interacts with their iPhone apps — or face removal from the app store, TechCrunch can confirm,” Zack Whittaker reports for TechCrunch. “”

“In an email, an Apple spokesperson said: ‘Protecting user privacy is paramount in the Apple ecosystem. Our App Store Review Guidelines require that apps request explicit user consent and provide a clear visual indication when recording, logging, or otherwise making a record of user activity,'” Whittaker reports. “‘We have notified the developers that are in violation of these strict privacy terms and guidelines, and will take immediate action if necessary,’ the spokesperson added.”

“It follows an investigation by TechCrunch that revealed major companies, like Expedia, Hollister and Hotels.com, were using a third-party analytics tool to record every tap and swipe inside the app. We found that none of the apps we tested asked the user for permission, and none of the companies said in their privacy policies that they were recording a user’s app activity,” Whittaker reports. “Apple expressly forbids apps that covertly collect data without a user’s permission.”

MacDailyNews Take: Excellent. As we wrote earlier today, "If session replay, which has legitimate uses, is being used in an app, the app's users should be clearly informed and asked for their consent. All data transmitted from the user's device to the developer should obviously be properly secured, as well." Privacy means people know what they're signing up for, in plain English, and repeatedly. I'm an optimist; I believe people are smart, and some people want to share more data than other people do. Ask them. Ask them every time. Make them tell you to stop asking them if they get tired of your asking them. Let them know precisely what you're going to do with their data. — Steve Jobs

