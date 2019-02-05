“Shares of Apple Inc ran up 1.8% in morning trade, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s DJIA, +0.59% gainers, and to propel the technology giant back to Number One on the list of largest U.S. companies by market capitalization,” Tomi Kilgore reports for MarketWatch.

“The shares have now soared 12.7% amid a 5-session win streak that started after Apple reported fiscal first-quarter results after the Jan. 29 close,” Kilgore reports. “The stock is also now up 22.6% since it closed at a 20-month low opf $142.19 on Jan. 3.”

Kilgore reports, “Apple’s stock rally raises its market cap to $821.7 billion, above second-place Microsoft Corp. at $817.4 billion, and ahead of third-place Amazon.com Inc. at $815.1 billion.”

MacDailyNews Take: The rightful leader has reassumed the throne! Congrats to those who picked up Apple shares in the $140’s! SEE ALSO:

