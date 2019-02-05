“The shares have now soared 12.7% amid a 5-session win streak that started after Apple reported fiscal first-quarter results after the Jan. 29 close,” Kilgore reports. “The stock is also now up 22.6% since it closed at a 20-month low opf $142.19 on Jan. 3.”
Kilgore reports, “Apple’s stock rally raises its market cap to $821.7 billion, above second-place Microsoft Corp. at $817.4 billion, and ahead of third-place Amazon.com Inc. at $815.1 billion.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The rightful leader has reassumed the throne!
Congrats to those who picked up Apple shares in the $140’s!
SEE ALSO:
Apple again the world’s most valuable company – February 4, 2019