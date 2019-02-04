“The Nasdaq composite led the way, up 0.9%. The S&P 500 added 0.3% and the Dow Jones industrials was up 0.2%,” Shreve reports. “Shares of Microsoft were up 2.6% on the heels of last week’s earnings report. It’s trading near its 50-day moving average as it works on a cup-with-handle base. Apple, meanwhile, looked poised to extend its winning streak to four sessions.”
MacDailyNews Take: After the flurry of activity in morning and early afternoon trading, Apple is again the market cap leader:
Current market values:
• Apple (AAPL): $810.546 billion
• Microsoft (MSFT): $809.955 billion
• Amazon (AMZN): $801.290 billion
• Alphabet (GOOG): $787.224 billion
And again all is right with the world.