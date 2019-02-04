“Technology stocks led the upside in afternoon trading Monday. Top stocks in the Nasdaq 100 included Adobe (ADBE), up nearly 4%. It cleared the 250 level, which had been resistance in recent days,” Ken Shreve reports for Investor’s Business Daily.. “In the Dow Jones today, Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) were top gainers, rising more than 2% each.”

“The Nasdaq composite led the way, up 0.9%. The S&P 500 added 0.3% and the Dow Jones industrials was up 0.2%,” Shreve reports. “Shares of Microsoft were up 2.6% on the heels of last week’s earnings report. It’s trading near its 50-day moving average as it works on a cup-with-handle base. Apple, meanwhile, looked poised to extend its winning streak to four sessions.”

MacDailyNews Take: After the flurry of activity in morning and early afternoon trading, Apple is again the market cap leader: Current market values: • Apple (AAPL): $810.546 billion

• Microsoft (MSFT): $809.955 billion

• Amazon (AMZN): $801.290 billion

• Alphabet (GOOG): $787.224 billion And again all is right with the world.