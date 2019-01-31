“There’s almost no good argument against using USB-C on mobile devices: it can deliver more power, more data, more efficiently than older USB or Lightning ports,” Sin reports. “In fact, even Apple made the switch to USB-C on its laptops and iPads in recent years.”
“I wrote in my iPad Pro 2018 review that Apple switching to USB-C for the tablet was writing on the wall that the Lightning port is on its way out. I thought it would take Apple a year or two to make the switch — not because the switch itself is that difficult to incorporate, but because the Lightning port, a proprietary Apple innovation, makes the company a lot of money,” Sin reports. “But much to my excitement, the switch may happen this fall with the release of the 2019 iPhones.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: For convenience sake alone, we’d like to have iPhone’s port match those on our our MacBooks and iPad Pros!
