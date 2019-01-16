“Just yesterday we shared with you the leaked renders of one of the iPhone 2019 prototypes, thanks to our frequent partner Steve Hemmerstoffer,” Amruta Shelar reports for Compareraja. “The renders highlight the three lenses on the back in a centered + horizontal alignment and a ring flash around the middle sensor.”

“And today Team CompareRaja has ‘exclusive’ piece of information regarding the camera configuration and internal design of the upcoming iPhone, thanks again to Steve,” Shelar reports. “As per the information received by us, two of the three rear sensors on the iPhone XI (2019) are 10-megapixel and 14-megapixel. The details of the third sensor are still unknown… This device could be the successor of iPhone XS or XS Max, tentatively referred as iPhone XIS or XIS Max respectively.”

Back from September 2019, I bring you the very 1st and very early glimpse at which I guess #Apple will unveil as #iPhoneXI!!! Yes, time has already come to meet the new #iPhone through gorgeous 5K renders made on behalf of new coming Partner @digitindia -> https://t.co/b6SxFUS2tx pic.twitter.com/97jrlTHQ5G — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 6, 2019

Here comes your very first and very early look at yet another 2019 #iPhone prototype! Discover it right now through gorgeous 5K renders made on behalf of my Friends over @compareraja -> https://t.co/14j8USJzip (please read the full story in order to make educated comments…) pic.twitter.com/4dPtdz35Gp — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 15, 2019

Just shared a few new details regarding yesterday #iPhoneXI prototype with my Friends over @compareraja. Hit the following link to learn more -> https://t.co/TKF1tK3cXo pic.twitter.com/kTgqYwcLNF — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 16, 2019

“The selfie camera placed in the display notch will be 10-megapixel,” Shelar reports. “It is being speculated in some of the online reports that Apple will transition away from Lightning port and introduce a USB-C port as the company did with the iPad Pro. However, we have a different information… Steve has confirmed that the particular iPhone prototype shared by us still has a lightning port for charging the device and not the USB-C.”

