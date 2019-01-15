“According to a new report from supply chain blog Macotakara, Apple could be in the process of developing a revised iPod touch,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “Further, the report says the 2019 iPhone might make the jump to USB-C, just like the 2018 iPad Pros.”

“Details on what changes a new iPod touch might feature are unclear at this point, but it is long overdue for an update,” Miller reports. “The 6th generation iPod touch was released in 2015 and Apple continues to sell it for $199 with 32GB of storage.”

“The report goes on to say that the 2019 iPhones ‘might’ make the switch to USB-C, following in the footsteps of the 2018 iPad Pros,” Miller reports. “Further, Macotakara says that ‘those who are working on’ the iPhone’s USB-C transition indicate it has not yet reached the reference design stage. This could suggest that the transition will miss the 2019 iPhone refresh.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: With iPad Pro having already made the move, it makes sense to go USB-C with iPhone, too. One might age that iPhone should have led the way. If that had happened last year, all of Apple’s iOS top-end devices would be united on USB-C. Hopefully, they won’t miss moving iPhone to USB-C this year, too.