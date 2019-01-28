“Safari on the macOS Mojave 10.14.4 beta, which was released last week, permits websites to automatically adapt their styling to complement Mojave’s dramatic new Dark Mode,” Christian Zibreg reports for iDownload Blog.

“Apple in October put out Safari Technology Preview 68 with support for the prefers-color-scheme media query for styling dark mode content,” Zibreg reports. “This experimental feature’s now made its way into the Safari browser that ships in the macOS Mojave 10.14.4 developer beta.”

“When macOS Mojave 10.14.4 releases, turning on Mojave’s Dark Mode in System Preferences will now change the styling on websites you visit accordingly. This will, of course, require web developers to implement black themes and adopt the new media query,” Zibreg reports. “If you have the macOS Mojave 10.14.4 beta installed, you can try this out yourself by visiting Kevin Chain’s example webpage, then switch between Light and Dark mode in System Preferences to see the website automatically apply an appropriate theme.”

MacDailyNews Take: Websites that implement this will give a nice little bonus to Safari users. As Safari is by far the most popular browser for visiting MacDailyNews, we’ll consider adding it, for sure! We assume Apple.com would take the lead on this.

