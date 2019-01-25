“Russian certification agency EEC has certified several new Apple iPad models,” Babu Mohan writes for MySmartPrice. “While the exact identity of the iPad models cannot be confirmed at this point, the certification suggests Apple may be planning to release new iPads soon.”

“The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has certified multiple unannounced iPad models running on iOS 12. These include A2123, A2124, A2153, A2154, A2133, and A2152. It is possible that some of these could be variants of the rumored iPad Mini 5 and two entry-level iPads with a 10-inch display,” Mohan writes. “The EEC listings do not reveal any other information regarding the certified iPad models.”

‘Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted last year that Apple may launch a new version of the iPad Mini in spring 2019,” Mohan writes. “If the rumors are accurate, Apple may announce the three iPad models sometime in April or May this year. They could also be launched sometime in March, which is usually when Apple introduces its budget iPad models.”



