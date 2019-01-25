“The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has certified multiple unannounced iPad models running on iOS 12. These include A2123, A2124, A2153, A2154, A2133, and A2152. It is possible that some of these could be variants of the rumored iPad Mini 5 and two entry-level iPads with a 10-inch display,” Mohan writes. “The EEC listings do not reveal any other information regarding the certified iPad models.”
‘Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted last year that Apple may launch a new version of the iPad Mini in spring 2019,” Mohan writes. “If the rumors are accurate, Apple may announce the three iPad models sometime in April or May this year. They could also be launched sometime in March, which is usually when Apple introduces its budget iPad models.”
Read more in the full article <a href=https://www.mysmartprice.com/gear/apple-new-ipads-eec/” target=”_new”>here.
MacDailyNews Take: New iPads are imminent!
