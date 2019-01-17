“Apple reportedly plans to launch two entry-level tablets in the first half of 2019,” Han and Shen report, “including a fifth-generation iPad mini and another entry-level iPad model, said the sources.”
“Judging from previous shipment records,” Han and Shen report, “GIS is expected to account for over 40% of touch solutions needed for the new iPad devices, while TPK and China-based O-film Technology will share the remaining 60%, the sources estimated.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Last October, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple would debut a new 5th-gen. iPad mini with an upgraded processor and a lower-cost display panel at a special media event in spring 2019.
SEE ALSO:
Apple reportedly prepping 5th-gen. iPad mini for early 2019 – December 21, 2018