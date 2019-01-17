“Taiwan-based touch panel makers General Interface Solution (GIS) and TPK Holding are expected to maintain stable shipments in the first half of 2019 thanks to orders for new iPad series products, according to industry sources,” Siu Han and Steve Shen report for DigiTimes.

“Apple reportedly plans to launch two entry-level tablets in the first half of 2019,” Han and Shen report, “including a fifth-generation iPad mini and another entry-level iPad model, said the sources.”

“Judging from previous shipment records,” Han and Shen report, “GIS is expected to account for over 40% of touch solutions needed for the new iPad devices, while TPK and China-based O-film Technology will share the remaining 60%, the sources estimated.”



MacDailyNews Take: Last October, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple would debut a new 5th-gen. iPad mini with an upgraded processor and a lower-cost display panel at a special media event in spring 2019.

