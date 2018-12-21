“Apple may be preparing a new version of the iPad mini, a report from a Chinese newspaper claims, with a fifth-generation version of the pint-sized tablet allegedly on the way, coupled with other changes to the iPad lineup in 2019,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider. “The iPad mini has not received an update since the announcement of the fourth-generation version in September 2015, with the lack of changes to the product in over three years suggesting the device line is probably on its way out, and faces removal from the iPad roster completely.”

“China Business Times sources claim Apple will be launching two low-priced models of the iPad in 2019,” Owen reports. “A new low-priced model of the 7.9-inch iPad mini is slated to arrive in the first half of 2019, with the supply chain starting production for the model in late December. It is unknown if there will be any major changes to the device’s design, as observed for the iPad Pro. ”

“A 2019 iPad is also planned, but according to the report, it will be undergoing a refresh that seems similar in many respects to the iPad Pro alterations,” Owen reports. “While still a low-priced option, the iPad will apparently have a larger screen that’s more than 10 inches in size, while also having a narrower frame.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: It sounds like the next-gen iPad will lose the Home button, which is great news. If there is a next-gen iPad mini, hopefully it will also drop the Home button. Both iPads could then keep similar physical dimensions to what they offer now, but offer larger display sizes or the iPad mini could shrink its physical dimensions to match the existing 7.9-inch display. Some might say the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max is very close to the iPad mini, but the iPad mini is great for kids and, if it does come to pass, should be priced accordingly.