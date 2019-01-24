“iOS 12.2 and macOS Mojave 10.14.4, available in a beta capacity for developers as of this morning, expands the availability of Apple News app to Canada for the first time,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“Canadian iPhone, iPad, and Mac owners can use Apple News in both English and French, with Apple’s release notes indicating a bilingual experience is available when following a channel in a second language,” Clover reports. “Apple says that publications available during the beta testing period do not reflect all of the content that will be available, and Top Stories and Digests are not updated as frequently as they will be when the feature officially launches.”

Clover reports, “Apple News in Canada is limited to developers at the current time, but will be available to public beta testers as well when Apple releases public betas.”

