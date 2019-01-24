“Canadian iPhone, iPad, and Mac owners can use Apple News in both English and French, with Apple’s release notes indicating a bilingual experience is available when following a channel in a second language,” Clover reports. “Apple says that publications available during the beta testing period do not reflect all of the content that will be available, and Top Stories and Digests are not updated as frequently as they will be when the feature officially launches.”
Clover reports, “Apple News in Canada is limited to developers at the current time, but will be available to public beta testers as well when Apple releases public betas.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As always, our boilerplate regarding “news” consumption: The best way to consume “news” is to cast a wide net.
As always, readers of “news” need to consider the sources and interpret what they are are being told accordingly. The more disparate sources you can find, the better. And we don’t mean different newspaper, network, website brands that are all owned by the same conglomerate. Determining the actual ownership of your “news” sources is an investment that requires a bit of time, but it is very enlightening. — MacDailyNews Take, June 17, 2015
