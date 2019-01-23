A year later, we’re able to see how businesses used all that extra cash.
The short answer: to buy back shares.
The long answer is slightly more nuanced, but not by much. Bloomberg’s Laura Davison explains on “Bloomberg Technology.”
Direct link to video here.
MacDailyNews Take: The more shares Apple can retire or use to attract and retain quality employees, the better!
