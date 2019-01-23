“Egypt’s Competition Authority on December 11 gave Apple a deadline of 60 days to resolve ‘unfair restrictions’ over marked-up phones, whose price tags put them at as much as 50 percent higher than iPhones in other Middle Eastern countries,” Turak reports. “The Competition Authority says this is because Apple is breaking the law by preventing its Middle East distributor from selling to local Egyptian distributors, deterring ‘intra-brand competition’ and isolating the country from the broader regional market. While their threat doesn’t include a permanent ban on sales, they have promised legal action if nothing is fixed by the 60-day deadline.”
“Madbouli, who was named as prime minister by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in June of last year, said that while talking to Apple representatives at the Forum he floated the idea of collaboration toward reforming Egypt’s education system,” Turak reports. “He hoped Apple’s engagement with the country of 97 million would manifest itself ‘specifically with our very ambitious program in reforming education, and how we are introducing now the technology for our students and children, and I believe here Apple can play a substantial role in that respect.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Sounds like an opportunity! Keep Egypt’s students and teachers off the crappy Chromebooks, Apple!
SEE ALSO:
Apple accused by Egypt of violating competition laws – December 11, 2018