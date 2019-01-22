“Since Apple Music first launched in 2015, one of the most common requests from Mac users has been for Apple to separate the streaming service from the rest of iTunes,” Chance Miller writes for 9to5Mac. “Despite several macOS updates since then, however, Apple has not yet made such a move, with Apple Music still locked inside iTunes.”

“Last week, we saw the ,” Miller writes. “It’s this app that really showed me how great Apple Music could be if it weren’t buried in iTunes.”

“Right off the bat, let me say this: I don’t want Apple’s solution to breaking Apple Music out of iTunes to be a web app. Instead, I want a full, dedicated macOS app,” Miller writes. “Similar to how Books is its own app, Apple Music deserves to be a standalone macOS app.”

