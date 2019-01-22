“Last week, we saw the ,” Miller writes. “It’s this app that really showed me how great Apple Music could be if it weren’t buried in iTunes.”
“Right off the bat, let me say this: I don’t want Apple’s solution to breaking Apple Music out of iTunes to be a web app. Instead, I want a full, dedicated macOS app,” Miller writes. “Similar to how Books is its own app, Apple Music deserves to be a standalone macOS app.”
MacDailyNews Take: We second the motion!
