“Apple doesn’t offer an official Apple Music web player, but it does offer web APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) which allow other people to create their own,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9to5Mac. “A new one now available, Musish, has a really clean white-background that almost looks like it could have been created by Apple.”

“You’ll be prompted to login with your Apple ID, and can safely do so because it’s Apple’s own API which handles the authorization – the web developer never sees your credentials, it just gets back a token to say that Apple has okayed access,” Lovejoy writes. “The team behind Musish has also hooked in Apple’s Genius API to get lyrics.”

Lovejoy writes, “I remain surprised that Apple hasn’t created its own Apple Music web player, but Musish makes a really nice job of it in the meantime.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Yeah, where is the the official Apple Music web player? Anyway, Musish works pretty well! (Currently, in Safari at least, the left column doesn’t scroll if you have a lot of playlists, but you can click “Playlists” to load them all in the main pane.) Give it a whirl here: https://musi.sh