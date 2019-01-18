“Apple and Amazon are among eight tech firms named in a complaint filed in Austria by non-profit organization noyb, which cited their failure to comply with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR),” Reuters reports. “The action by noyb, chaired by data privacy activist Max Schrems, also named Netflix, Spotify and Youtube, after it tested them by requesting private data the companies hold about the user. ‘No service fully complied,’ noyb said in its statement.”

“‘Many services set up automated systems to respond to access requests, but they often don’t even remotely provide the data that every user has a right to,’ Schrems said. ‘This leads to structural violations of users’ rights, as these systems are built to withhold the relevant information,'” Reuters reports.

“Schrems is a veteran privacy campaigner who took his first legal action against Facebook as a student in 2011,” Reuters reports. “Now a lawyer, Schrems filed complaints last year against Google, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, arguing they were acting illegally by forcing users to accept intrusive terms of service or lose access.”

