“‘Many services set up automated systems to respond to access requests, but they often don’t even remotely provide the data that every user has a right to,’ Schrems said. ‘This leads to structural violations of users’ rights, as these systems are built to withhold the relevant information,'” Reuters reports.
“Schrems is a veteran privacy campaigner who took his first legal action against Facebook as a student in 2011,” Reuters reports. “Now a lawyer, Schrems filed complaints last year against Google, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, arguing they were acting illegally by forcing users to accept intrusive terms of service or lose access.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple, as Big Tech’s leading — and sole, it seems — staunch proponent of privacy rights will obviously work to full comply if the company is somehow not currently doing so.
