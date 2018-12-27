“Qualcomm said on Wednesday it had asked a court in China to order an iPhone sales ban in the country,” Global Times reports. “A lawyer representing Qualcomm said that under Chinese rules of civil procedure, Qualcomm has the right to ask a court to fine or detain Apple’s four legal representatives in China or bar them from leaving the country.”

“Qualcomm’s lawyer, Jiang Hongyi, told the Global Times that according to Article 111, Paragraph 6 of China’s civil procedure law, a court can fine or detain the principals or persons directly responsible if they don’t carry out a court ruling,” Global Times reports. “Apple acknowledged the company hadn’t stopped selling the products that were under injunction as a result of its dispute with Qualcomm.”

“Apple acknowledged the company hadn’t stopped selling the products that were under injunction as a result of its dispute with Qualcomm,” Global Times reports. “‘Qualcomm’s campaign is a desperate attempt to distract from the real issues between our companies. Their tactics, in the courts and in their everyday business, are harming innovation and harming consumers,’ Apple said in a recent announcement.”

