“Qualcomm’s lawyer, Jiang Hongyi, told the Global Times that according to Article 111, Paragraph 6 of China’s civil procedure law, a court can fine or detain the principals or persons directly responsible if they don’t carry out a court ruling,” Global Times reports. “Apple acknowledged the company hadn’t stopped selling the products that were under injunction as a result of its dispute with Qualcomm.”
“Apple acknowledged the company hadn’t stopped selling the products that were under injunction as a result of its dispute with Qualcomm,” Global Times reports. “‘Qualcomm’s campaign is a desperate attempt to distract from the real issues between our companies. Their tactics, in the courts and in their everyday business, are harming innovation and harming consumers,’ Apple said in a recent announcement.”
MacDailyNews Take: How about first getting a ruling on whether or not the recent iOS software update took care of the so-called infringement issues?
