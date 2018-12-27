“Apple has filed for a patent that hints at the turn of the late, lamented MagSafe adapter,” Dennis Sellers reports for Apple World Today. “This is the company’s third such patent filing; the first being number 20170093104 in March 2017, and the second being number 20170133787 in May 2017.”

“With the 2016 MacBook Pro line, Apple ditched the MagSafe connector, which disengaged with the slightest amount of pressure,” Sellers reports. “This saved many Mac laptops from a disastrous plummet when someone accidentally snagged the power cable.”

“The latest patent filing is for connector adapters that may have a MagSafe connector receptacle and a Universal Serial Bus Type-C connector insert,” Sellers reports. “This would allow MagSafe chargers to be used to charge devices having Universal Serial Bus Type-C connector receptacles.”

