“With the 2016 MacBook Pro line, Apple ditched the MagSafe connector, which disengaged with the slightest amount of pressure,” Sellers reports. “This saved many Mac laptops from a disastrous plummet when someone accidentally snagged the power cable.”
“The latest patent filing is for connector adapters that may have a MagSafe connector receptacle and a Universal Serial Bus Type-C connector insert,” Sellers reports. “This would allow MagSafe chargers to be used to charge devices having Universal Serial Bus Type-C connector receptacles.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, it’s a brilliant idea. Absolutely, positively, brilliant!
Now, we would love to see a tiny MagSafe adapter cap (or very short corded adapter) that sticks into the USB-C port for MagSafe power cords. That way we don’t have to regress in the name of progress. — MacDailyNews Take, March 11, 2015, two days after the first MacBook sans MagSafe was unveiled
BTW: We’ve also heard positive things about the Stouchi USB-C Magnetic Adapter.
