“When Apple launched the MacBook, it decided to embrace the future by ditching all legacy ports — even the beloved MagSafe charging connector — in favor of adopting the lone USB-C port,” Chuong Nguyen writes for Digital Trends. “As it turns out, Apple didn’t need to abandon the MagSafe port when it went all-in with USB-C.”

“A patent filing with the United States Patent Office from early 2016 reveals that Apple had been working on an adapter that would allow the company to still fully embrace the USB-C port while still delivering the benefits of a magnetic MagSafe connector,” Nguyen writes. “The MacBook — and by proxy, the MacBook Pro — would still ship with the standard USB-C port, but Apple’s patent filing with the shows that a magnetic adapter could be plugged into the USB-C port to deliver the functionality of a MagSafe connector.”

Nguyen writes, “Given that Apple’s invention is for an adapter for the USB-C port, rather than a native solution that’s built into the company’s notebook, perhaps someday Apple would release this accessory as yet another dongle.”

