“A patent filing with the United States Patent Office from early 2016 reveals that Apple had been working on an adapter that would allow the company to still fully embrace the USB-C port while still delivering the benefits of a magnetic MagSafe connector,” Nguyen writes. “The MacBook — and by proxy, the MacBook Pro — would still ship with the standard USB-C port, but Apple’s patent filing with the shows that a magnetic adapter could be plugged into the USB-C port to deliver the functionality of a MagSafe connector.”
Nguyen writes, “Given that Apple’s invention is for an adapter for the USB-C port, rather than a native solution that’s built into the company’s notebook, perhaps someday Apple would release this accessory as yet another dongle.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, it’s a brilliant idea. Absolutely, positively, brilliant!
Now, we would love to see a tiny MagSafe adapter cap (or very short corded adapter) that sticks into the USB-C port for MagSafe power cords. That way we don’t have to regress in the name of progress. — MacDailyNews Take, March 11, 2015, two days after the new MacBook sans MagSafe was unveiled
BTW: We’ve also heard positive things about the Stouchi MacSafe Magnetic USB C to USB C Charging Cable (US$26.90 via Amazon).
