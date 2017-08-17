“Removal of MagSafe from the latest round of MacBooks and MacBook Pros was one of the most controversial changes,” Andrew O’Hara writes for iDownload Blog. “MagSafe was life saving when someone inadvertently tripped over your power cable. Preventing your $1,000+ machine from toppling to the ground.”

“USB-C has quite its list of advantages, but it was still a difficult design decision that still angers people to this day,” O’Hara writes. “Vinpok is looking to remedy that with their launch of the Bolt-S USB-C magnetic cable for MacBook and MacBook Pro.”

“I really haven’t missed MagSafe all that much since I upgraded to the 2016 MacBook Pro. I’ve found the cable removes itself easily enough and the added advantages have overweighed the downsides. That said, the Bolt-S is the closest yet to bring MagSafe back,” O’Hara writes. “If I still has a Retina MacBook, there is no way I would leave the adapter in my one USB port at all times, but on the MacBook Pro, I can easily see using this.”



