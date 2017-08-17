“USB-C has quite its list of advantages, but it was still a difficult design decision that still angers people to this day,” O’Hara writes. “Vinpok is looking to remedy that with their launch of the Bolt-S USB-C magnetic cable for MacBook and MacBook Pro.”
“I really haven’t missed MagSafe all that much since I upgraded to the 2016 MacBook Pro. I’ve found the cable removes itself easily enough and the added advantages have overweighed the downsides. That said, the Bolt-S is the closest yet to bring MagSafe back,” O’Hara writes. “If I still has a Retina MacBook, there is no way I would leave the adapter in my one USB port at all times, but on the MacBook Pro, I can easily see using this.”
MacDailyNews Take: This is a brilliant idea, if we don’t say so ourselves.
Now, we would love to see a tiny MagSafe adapter cap (or very short corded adapter) that sticks into the USB-C port for MagSafe power cords. That way we don’t have to regress in the name of progress. — MacDailyNews Take, March 11, 2015, two days after the new MacBook was unveiled
We’ve also heard positive things about the Stouchi MacSafe Magnetic USB C to USB C Charging Cable (US$26.90 via Amazon).
