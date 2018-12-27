Snell writes, “If the Mac is about to undergo a transition to Apple-designed ARM processors, it might make sense for Apple to keep the MacBook Pro where it is, a known quantity designed to received the latest Intel processor generations, while it makes changes in other areas.
Snell writes, “I’m not convinced this is the year Apple will begin making the move to ARM, but if it does, my guess is that it will start with a new version of the 12-inch MacBook, which hasn’t been updated since 2017 and is still on its very first overall hardware design generation.”
MacDailyNews Take: Plus, we’ll finally see the all-new “modular” Mac Pro in 2019.
With the possibility of Apple processor-powered Macs and new apps form iOS for Mac, we expect big news for Macs in 2019!