Apple patent application reveals AR Maps viewed from iPhone, iPad

“Today the US Patent & Trademark Office published a patent application from Apple that relates to future iDevices being able to view Augmented Reality Maps on a tabletop or desk,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple.

“We’ve seen demos of game environments transferred to a table top and various Apple product demos. Apple is promoting “SwiftShot” to create AR games that could play out on a tabletop today,” Purcher reports. “Now Apple wants to bring AR to Apple Maps with the same kind of viewable execution.”

“Some embodiments of the invention provide an interface for interacting with a displayed map that is easy and intuitive, allowing users to interact with the displayed map by moving the mobile device. For example, a user may rotate a displayed map by rotating the mobile device.,” Purcher reports. “Apple’s patent FIG. 1 below shows a block diagram depicting a mobile device implementing augmented reality; FIG. 2A presents a diagram depicting a user using a mobile device to register and view an augmented reality virtual map as if a three-dimensional map existed in a room.”





MacDailyNews Take: This obviously makes ton of sense and would give the “spacially-challenged” a different view for Maps that might work better for them than current paradigms.