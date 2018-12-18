“The document is marked for ‘Fall 2018,’ and also shows the Winter Case Designs that were recently released for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models, so we should see a release of the new Apple Smart Battery Case later this year,” Berry reports.
“At the moment, there have been no Smart Battery Cases for iPhone X or iPhone XS, leaving some users being disappointed because their iPhone dies before the end of the day,” Berry reports. “Combine Apple’s high-level integration of iOS within this product, it’s a sure win for customers.”
Read more and see the images here.
MacDailyNews Take: Both cases are clad in “black leather,” no less. And much less “humpy” than Apple’s old, much-derided battery case design. Yum!
What do you think? $99? $129? $149? $179? (Black leather leads to expect prices higher than $99.) Bifurcated pricing for XS and XS Max?
