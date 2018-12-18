“Images obtained by Appleosophy show what appears to be a black Apple Smart Battery Case, alongside featured cases on an ‘Apple Premium Reseller Accessory Merchandising Guidelines’ document, intended for Apple Employees showcasing the case designs on the ‘wall,’ like in the Apple Stores,” Vis Berry reports for Appleosophy.

“The document is marked for ‘Fall 2018,’ and also shows the Winter Case Designs that were recently released for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models, so we should see a release of the new Apple Smart Battery Case later this year,” Berry reports.

“At the moment, there have been no Smart Battery Cases for iPhone X or iPhone XS, leaving some users being disappointed because their iPhone dies before the end of the day,” Berry reports. “Combine Apple’s high-level integration of iOS within this product, it’s a sure win for customers.”

Read more and see the images here.