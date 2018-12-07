“Today, we have obtained images that show a more clear picture of the new Smart Battery Case and also new information found in iOS that gives us an indication of Apple’s planned release schedule,” Rambo reports. “There are images for three different models of the battery case: A2070, A2071 and A2171.”
“An interesting difference that can be seen on the new cases is how much more space the battery occupies in relation to the rest of the case, when compared to the old models which had a significant empty space at the bottom, creating a ‘chin,'” Rambo reports. “This should give the new Smart Battery Case an increased battery capacity.”
Read more, and see the images, in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: These new Smart Battery Cases are much less “humpy” than Apple’s old, much-derided battery case design. Priced right, they should sell very well.
