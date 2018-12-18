“Williamson County leaders on Tuesday unanimously approved a taxpayer-funded incentives package for Apple that could be worth up to $16 million, solidifying the tech giant’s plan to invest $1 billion in a new campus in North Austin and add up to 5,000 jobs,” Nicole Cobler reports for The Statesman.

“In just 30 minutes, Williamson County commissioners voted 5-0 to approve the deal, which the county estimates could amount to about $16 million in reimbursements to Apple over the span of its 15-year term,” Cobler reports. “Apple is also in line to get up to $25 million in incentives payments from the state-run Texas Enterprise Fund.”

“The incentives deal would rebate 65 percent of Apple’s annual property tax bill for 15 years. The agreement requires Apple to invest $400 million in the site over that time, as well as hire 4,000 workers by the deal’s 12th anniversary,” Cobler reports. “Apple last week announced plans to invest $1 billion in a new Austin campus and add 5,000 workers to its Central Texas payroll. Site preparation is scheduled to start next year for the 133-acre corporate campus, which is about 1 mile from its current location at Parmer Lane. The new campus could eventually accommodate up to 15,000 workers, Apple said.”

Read more in the full article here.