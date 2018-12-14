“Apple’s well known for its centralized approach, not just in terms of hardware and software, but also in geography,” Dan Moren writes for Macworld. “The company has previously pushed hard to locate as many of its non-retail employees as possible in its hometown of Cupertino.”

“But this week, the company announced that it would be expanding its footprint in several U.S. cities outside the Bay Area, most notably in Austin, Texas, where it already has its largest non-Cupertino presence, but also in a few other key locations.”

“there must be something significant about these specific locations it’s chosen, something that Apple can get in them that it can’t necessarily get in Cupertino,” Moren writes. “Something like, say, attracting talent in certain key fields.”

Moren covers wireless in San Diego, Siri in Seattle, content in Culver City, and more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Goo luck there is Seattle. You’ve got the most work to do from the users’ perspective. Here’s hoping that in 2019 Siri finally begins fulfilling her promise instead of too often being a letdown.