“A class action lawsuit launched on Friday accuses Apple of making fraudulent marketing claims about both the size and pixel count of its OLED iPhone displays, claiming the company literally cuts corners,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider. “”

“‘The pixel deception is rooted in the misrepresentation of the Products’ screens, which do not use true screen pixels,’ lawyers for plaintiffs Christian Sponchiado and Courtney Davis wrote in a filing with the U.S. District Court for the Northern Districting of California, seen by AppleInsider,” Fingas reports. “‘Defendant’s nominal screen pixel resolution counts misleadingly count false pixels as if they were true pixels. This is in contrast to every other iPhone — phones whose screens Defendant directly compares to the iPhone X screen in its effort to mislead consumers into believing that the iPhone X has more pixels (and better screen resolution) than it really does.'”

“Both size and resolution are misrepresented since Apple ignores the notch and rounded corners the phones have, the suit argues,” Fingas reports. “The company markets the products as if they were no different from devices like the iPhone 8, which has a notchless rectangular screen, yet it tells app developers to design for “safe areas” on X-series iPhones that accommodate physical limitations and the iOS status bar.”

“The suit further charges that Apple uses deceptive marketing images, for instance depicting the iPhone XS and XS Max with wallpapers that surround their notches with black, making them blend in,” Fingas reports. “While referencing text such as ‘It’s all screen’ and the use of deceptive backgrounds, the suit also wilfully ignores the other images on the sales page that prominently display the notch.”

