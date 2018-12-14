“‘The pixel deception is rooted in the misrepresentation of the Products’ screens, which do not use true screen pixels,’ lawyers for plaintiffs Christian Sponchiado and Courtney Davis wrote in a filing with the U.S. District Court for the Northern Districting of California, seen by AppleInsider,” Fingas reports. “‘Defendant’s nominal screen pixel resolution counts misleadingly count false pixels as if they were true pixels. This is in contrast to every other iPhone — phones whose screens Defendant directly compares to the iPhone X screen in its effort to mislead consumers into believing that the iPhone X has more pixels (and better screen resolution) than it really does.'”
“Both size and resolution are misrepresented since Apple ignores the notch and rounded corners the phones have, the suit argues,” Fingas reports. “The company markets the products as if they were no different from devices like the iPhone 8, which has a notchless rectangular screen, yet it tells app developers to design for “safe areas” on X-series iPhones that accommodate physical limitations and the iOS status bar.”
“The suit further charges that Apple uses deceptive marketing images, for instance depicting the iPhone XS and XS Max with wallpapers that surround their notches with black, making them blend in,” Fingas reports. “While referencing text such as ‘It’s all screen’ and the use of deceptive backgrounds, the suit also wilfully ignores the other images on the sales page that prominently display the notch.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s inelegant kludge is the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season.
Technically, the lawsuit is correct, at least insofar as Apple’s “It’s all screen” claim is demonstrably false.
Obviously, we’re already very much on record here:
It’s 94.26%* all screen. We have eyes, Phil. And they can’t stop gravitating to that ill-conceived notch/ears hot mess you’ve got there. What’s next, is Apple’s delusional marketing department going to claim, “It’s weightless?” — MacDailyNews, October 3, 2017
The absence of Steve Jobs grows ever more apparent with the introduction of each new Apple product, service, and app. At today’s Apple, the lack of an omnipotent arbiter of taste glares like a klieg light.
Apple management… ask yourselves “WWSS: What Would Steve Say” if I told him, for example, ‘For more than a decade, our intention had been to create an iPhone that is all display’ and then you handed him an iPhone mock up that wasn’t all-display? — MacDailyNews, October 1, 2017
iPhone X renders webpages with literal white bars on the sides pic.twitter.com/ztcWetrLPo
— Thomas Fuchs 🎄🕹💾 (@thomasfuchs) September 13, 2017
This demonstrates @Apple's approach to developers and their users. #DesignFlaws #notchgate https://t.co/VD3hNNIpkh pic.twitter.com/CP229Kl4V7
— Eyal Weiss (@Eyal_Weiss) September 25, 2017
*Random guess. If you know or can calculate what percentage of the front of iPhone X is actually comprised of active display vs. bezel and notch area, let us know!
