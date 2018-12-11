Jim Cramer from CNBC interrupted the day’s TV programming on the network at about 1:00 P.M. eastern time, with comments from Apple. In short, Cramer said on the air what AppleInsider said at the time of publication, that the ban was limited to iOS 11, and wouldn’t have any material impact to speak of on Apple. For a short time, Apple stock was in the green in a challenging market,” Wuerthele reports. “However, a fresh round on analyst input on the matter emerged overnight, seemingly unaware that the ‘ban’ wasn’t really one at all, and just an arrow in Qualcomm’s quiver to use against Apple in the ongoing legal skirmishes around the world.”
MacDailyNews Take: As we when the news of this “ban” broke: “Much ado about nothing.”
