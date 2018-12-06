“AAPL stock is sliding further in early market trading, more than 3% down on the previous close at the time of writing,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac. “It follows a 4.4% fall during yesterday’s trading.”

“In the last 30 days, the stock has fallen from $209.95 on 7th November to around $171 now,” Lovejoy reports.

“The market is responding to two pieces of bad news. First, and most significantly, iPhone lens-maker Largan Precision has announced a 25% drop in November sales, compared to a year ago,” Lovejoy reports. “Second, there have been more pessimistic analyst reports, CNBC citing two of them. Rosenblatt Securities believes that the fall will continue and that there will be no recovery within a year… UBS was more optimistic, with a price target of $210, but said that a survey had shown the lowest level of purchase intent seen in five years.”

Read more in the full article here.