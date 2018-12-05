“macOS Mojave 10.14.2 comes three weeks after Apple launched macOS Mojave 10.14.1 with Group FaceTime support and new emoji,” Clover reports.
Clover reports, “The 10.14.2 update introduces performance improvements and bug fixes for issues that weren’t addressed in macOS Mojave 10.14.1.”
MacDailyNews Note:
macOS Mojave 10.14.2 release notes:
• Adds RTT (real-time text) support for Wi-Fi calling.
• Adds a menu item to News for opening a story in Safari.
• Resolves an issue that may prevent iTunes from playing media to third-party AirPlay speakers.
• Allows administrators to enable FileVault via MDM for mobile accounts and users created by MDM.
• Allows users to reset their login password at the login window when that password has expired via a password policy.
• Resolves an issue that prevents displays from working when connected to MacBook Pro models introduced in 2018, if certain third-party USB graphics devices are also connected.