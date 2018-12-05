“Apple has begun selling its long-awaited iPhone XR clear case on Apple.com and at many Apple Stores around the world,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors. “The case is priced at $39 in the United States, with online orders placed today estimated for delivery within a few days.”

“The clear design is appropriate given the iPhone XR is available in a variety of colors, such as yellow, blue, white, coral, and (PRODUCT)RED,” Rossignol reports. “This is the first Apple-branded case available for the iPhone XR since the device launched October 26.”

MacDailyNews Take: A transparent, literally, money grab. And shameful, actually. Do not waste $39 on a piece of plastic. We recommend the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Crystal Clear Case for Apple iPhone XR. It costs $11.99: