“While this has yet to be rolled out to its other 1,821 stores, this suggests the company may be changing its stance on Apple’s mobile payment service,” Dormehl reports. “Target has been a notable holdout when it comes to accepting Apple Pay.”
“It’s not clear why the company may have changed its position,” Dormehl reports. “There’s a chance that the store in question activated NFC payments by mistake, although it’s equally (if not more?) possible that this is a small scale trial, which could later roll out to other venues.”
MacDailyNews Take: Make it so, Target. Serve your customers. Stop throwing up artificial roadblocks that hinder the way your best customers want to pay – with their Appel Watches and iPhones!
Boycott any company that willfully turns off NFC in a effort to block the vastly more secure, much more private, and far easier-to-use Apple Pay service – especially companies that have proven to have lax security that puts your personal data at risk!
