“Ivanka Trump, senior adviser and daughter to President Trump, joined Apple CEO Tim Cook in a visit to an Idaho school district Tuesday to see how it was integrating technology into education,” Chris Mills Rodrigo reports for The Hill. “Apple has donated iPads to students and Macs to teachers in schools in the Wilder District.”

“The stop was one of many in Ivanka Trump’s tour as part of her work with the National Council for the American Worker,” Rodrigo reports. “White House spokesperson Lindsay Walters noted that in July Apple signed the administration’s Pledge to America’s Workers, ‘committing to train an additional 10,000 people as part of their ongoing initiatives with community colleges in the U.S.'”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Note: Information about the “Pledge to America’s Workers” — including Apple’s 10,0000-person commitment along with other companies’ pledges — is available via the White House here.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Ivanka Trump visit Wilder School District in Idaho today – November 27, 2018
