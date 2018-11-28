“The stop was one of many in Ivanka Trump’s tour as part of her work with the National Council for the American Worker,” Rodrigo reports. “White House spokesperson Lindsay Walters noted that in July Apple signed the administration’s Pledge to America’s Workers, ‘committing to train an additional 10,000 people as part of their ongoing initiatives with community colleges in the U.S.'”
Visiting the Wilder School District today with Tim Cook to learn firsthand how they are preparing America’s future workforce using @Apple technology to transform the learning environment and personalize students’ educational experiences based on their unique needs and strengths!
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 27, 2018
Thank you Wilder, Idaho and @Apple!
📷 Idaho Statesman pic.twitter.com/Bv8VaQF9s1
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 27, 2018
Great being with @Tim_Cook in Wilder, ID today and meeting so many exemplary students, teachers and administrators. @Apple’s public-private partnership illustrates the power + potential of #Tech to revolutionize education and prepare America’s students for success! pic.twitter.com/AmjuxvOsl1
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 27, 2018
Thank you for a wonderful morning, Wilder Elementary! Your leadership and commitment to reinventing the classroom with technology is a great example of what’s possible. We are proud to support your mission. pic.twitter.com/tqhDzE7Fad
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 27, 2018
.@IvankaTrump and Apple CEO Tim Cook visit school in Idaho where Apple has invested in technology to help kids learn. https://t.co/vN9BjW67gR pic.twitter.com/Z4jd3VqgQn
— Good Morning America (@GMA) November 28, 2018
MacDailyNews Note: Information about the “Pledge to America’s Workers” — including Apple’s 10,0000-person commitment along with other companies’ pledges — is available via the White House here.
