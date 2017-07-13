“Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, both advisors to President Trump, have just decided they will attend the Allen & Co. conference this week in Sun Valley Idaho, FOX Business has confirmed,” Brian Schwartz and Charlie Gasparino report for FOX Business. “The duo will join the likes of media titans including Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes, CBS Chairman Les Moonves, as well as a host of billionaires such as Warren Buffett.”

“White House aides confirmed to FOX Business that the couple plans to arrive in Sun Valley late on Wednesday,” Schwartz and Gasparino report. “They are expected to attend Thursday’s leg of the conference alongside power brokers including Shari Redstone of the National Amusements, the holding company that runs CBS and Viacom, financier and Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone, Apple CEO Tim Cook as well as 21st Century Fox Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch and Executive Chairman Lachlan Murdoch.”

Citing “a senior White House aide,” Schwartz and Gasparino report, “The couple were invited to the conference a few months ago and are official attendees of the event… They may be the most influential guests in attendance since they have the ear of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, at a time when the pace of media-tech mergers is accelerating.”

“Even if the political power couple has no specific agenda pressing with the well-heeled crowd in Sun Valley, being there has a definitive upside for the administration, says GOP political consultant Sam Nunberg,” Schwartz and Gasparino report, “Many of the media and tech executives attending supported Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election. In the case of Bewkes, Time Warner owns CNN, the cable news station President Trump frequently criticizes. He has called out the network for reporting what he believes are ‘fake news’ stories connected to his administration. They could be in Sun Valley to ‘advocate for the administration and continue to build contacts in an anti-republican environment,’ Nunberg said.”

